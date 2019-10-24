John Humphrys makes radio return with Classic FM role

John Humphrys will return to the airwaves when he joins Classic FM to guest present the breakfast show.

The veteran broadcaster, 76, will stand in for regular host Tim Lihoreau to take the helm of the station’s national More Music Breakfast from October 28.

The show will be a change of pace for the radio star, who departed BBC Radio 4’s Today programme last month after 32 years and 5,000 programmes.

.@ClassicFM is to welcome John Humphrys, one of Britain’s best-known & most distinguished broadcasters, to its presenter line-up next week. John will be back on the airwaves hosting Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast next Monday-Friday, 6-9am. Not to be missed! pic.twitter.com/XhCQfIA2Sx — Global (@global) October 24, 2019

Humphrys said: “I’m struggling to think of a greater contrast with my old job: the bliss of Beethoven and Brahms instead of Brexit and backstops. Maybe there really is another world out there.”

Sam Jackson, senior managing editor at Classic FM, added: “John Humphrys is one of this country’s genuinely iconic broadcasters.

“For more than 30 years, millions of people have woken up to him every morning, so we are thrilled that John will now be hosting a very different breakfast programme on Classic FM.

“It’s a privilege to welcome him to the UK’s biggest classical music station and I know that our listeners will really enjoy tuning in next week.”

John Humphrys will present Classic FM’s More Music Breakfast from October 28 to November 1 from 6am to 9am.