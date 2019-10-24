Harry Styles to pull ‘double duty’ on Saturday Night Live

Harry Styles will serve as both host and musical guest on the long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live.

The singer, who recently released his latest single Lights Up, will appear on the November 16 edition of SNL, he announced on Twitter.

SNL – DOUBLE DUTY – NOV. 16 pic.twitter.com/SatQQ0Xtff — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) October 24, 2019

It will be Styles’ first time hosting the show.

He has previously appeared as the musical guest, both as a solo artist and with his former band One Direction.

Styles, 26, is not the first celebrity to pull “double duty” on the current season of SNL.

Chance The Rapper will fulfil both tasks this weekend.

Styles last appeared on SNL in April 2017, performing his single Sign Of The Times and debuting the song Ever Since New York.

During the episode he also appeared in a number of sketches, including a memorable one where he impersonated Sir Mick Jagger.

Styles is preparing for the release of his upcoming second solo album, which he told Rolling Stone magazine is “all about having sex and feeling sad”.