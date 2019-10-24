Menu

Advertising

Celine Dion shares rare photo of twin sons on their birthday

Showbiz | Published:

Nelson and Eddy are now nine years old.

Celine Dion

Celine Dion has shared a rare photo of her twins sons to mark their birthday.

Nelson and Eddy are the youngest of the children she had with music producer Rene Angelil, who died in 2016.

Dion shared two photos of the youngsters, one in which they are posing back to back and the other in which they are pulling silly faces, to mark their ninth birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: “Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy!

“I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! – Mom xx…”

Dion is also mother to son Rene-Charles, 18.

View this post on Instagram

Mon fils, Aujourd’hui, tu as 18 ans. Déjà ! Tu es devenu un homme et je suis très fière de toi, de ce que tu es et de ce que tu deviens chaque jour. Moi, je me souviens à peine de mes dix-huit ans. Je te souhaite de profiter pleinement du moment et de toutes les possibilités de la vie qui s’offrent à toi. La chance appartient à celui qui la prend. Tu es passionné, intelligent et doué, tu sauras prendre les bonnes décisions, j’en suis certaine. Tu as un guide là-haut, ton père qui t’aidera à faire les bons choix. Et ici, il y a moi pour te tenir la main et toujours t’envelopper de mon amour inconditionnel. Profite bien de tes 18 ans ! La vie est aussi belle que toi. Que ton bonheur soit aussi grand que l’amour et la fierté que je te porte. Bonne fête mon grand homme ! Je t’aime… . . My son, Today, you are 18 years old…already! You have become a man and I am very proud of who you are today, and of who you are becoming each passing day. I can barely remember my eighteenth year. I hope you fully embrace the moment and all the possibilities that life is giving you. Luck comes to those who make it. You are passionate, intelligent and talented, and I’m sure that you will make the right decisions. Your father continues to guide you, helping you to make the right choices. And I am here to walk beside you and always embrace you with my unconditional love. Enjoy being 18. Life is as beautiful as you are. May your happiness be as great as the love and pride that I have for you. Happy birthday my big man! I love you… . . ? : @denisetruscello

A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on

She has previously spoken about finding love again following Angelil’s death, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I have to say that I still feel today I have been, still, the luckiest woman in the world as far as I’m concerned because I have dated the best man in the world – the father of my children.

“And every day, I still see him because my three children… they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him, and this is just amazing. He was a very exceptional man.”

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News