Celine Dion shares rare photo of twin sons on their birthday

Celine Dion has shared a rare photo of her twins sons to mark their birthday.

Nelson and Eddy are the youngest of the children she had with music producer Rene Angelil, who died in 2016.

Dion shared two photos of the youngsters, one in which they are posing back to back and the other in which they are pulling silly faces, to mark their ninth birthday.

She wrote on Instagram: “Double the laughter and double the love. Happy 9th Birthday, Nelson and Eddy!

“I’m so very proud of my boys. I love you! – Mom xx…”

Dion is also mother to son Rene-Charles, 18.

She has previously spoken about finding love again following Angelil’s death, telling Entertainment Tonight: “I have to say that I still feel today I have been, still, the luckiest woman in the world as far as I’m concerned because I have dated the best man in the world – the father of my children.

“And every day, I still see him because my three children… they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him, and this is just amazing. He was a very exceptional man.”