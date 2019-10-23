Vin Diesel reveals Cardi B has joined cast of Fast & Furious 9

Cardi B has said Fast & Furious 9 will be “the best one” as it was revealed she has joined the cast of the action franchise.

The rapper appeared in costume alongside star Vin Diesel in a video on his Instagram account, filmed on set in the UK.

Dressed in black gloves and a black vest, she said: “I’m tired but I can’t wait. I ain’t gonna front, this is gonna be the best one.”

It will be her first film role since her big screen debut as stripper Diamond in Hustlers, starring opposite Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu.

Diesel, who is dressed in a black leather jacket, added: “Day 86 here on the set of Fast 9.

“I know I’m exhausted, we all gave every single thing we could for this movie, put it all on the table, put it all out there.”

He added: “We are so blessed. Last day of filming in the UK. All love, always.”

Advertising

Cardi B signed off by saying she was “gonna take a nappy nap.”

The film will see the return as Diesel as Dominic Toretto, with Dame Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and Ludacris all reprising their roles.

The film is due to be released in the UK on May 22 2020.