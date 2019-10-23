Timothy West returns in first look at new series of Last Tango In Halifax

Timothy West makes his return to Last Tango In Halifax in first-look pictures from the new series of the comedy-drama.

The actor will be reunited with stars Anne Reid, Derek Jacobi, Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire for the new episodes, which will air in 2020 after a four-year hiatus.

West will return as Ted, brother of Jacobi’s Alan, who is on holiday from New Zealand.

Anne Reid and Derek Jacobi (BBC/PA)

However, it turns out that he has only bought a one-way ticket and has not come alone.

The fourth series also finds Alan and Celia (played by Reid) seven years into their marriage and, despite having moved in to a desirable bungalow with views across the Calder Valley, ​they are not quite seeing eye to eye.

Their differing politics are a source of tension, while Alan’s new supermarket job brings an unexpected challenge in the form of a wild local lad.

Over at Far Slack Farm, Gillian, played by Walker, faces trouble with a giraffe, while Caroline, played by Lancashire, finds herself entangled in an emotional debacle with someone at work.

Nicola Walker and Sarah Lancashire (BBC/PA)

Also returning for the new series are Ronni Ancona as Judith, Josh Bolt as Raff, Dean Smith as William, Louis Greatorex as Lawrence, Paul Copley as Harry, Katherine Rose Morley as Ellie, Felix Johnson as Angus, and Rachel Leskovac as PC Cheryl.

Caroline’s daughter, Flora, who is now five years old, will be played by Issacah June Zaman Hatzer, with Calamity, now aged seven, played by Tilly Kaye.

Other news faces joining the cast include Sex Education star Lu Corfield, former EastEnders actress Anna Leong Brophy, Ackley Bridge’s Noorul Choudhury, and Coronation Street actor Liam McCheyne.

The show’s creator and writer, Sally Wainwright, said: “Yet again the entire Last Tango cast has proved to be so wonderful together, so uplifting, heart-warming, touching and funny, as they explore Celia and Alan’s relationship further, under the brilliant breath of fresh air that Gareth Bryn’s direction has given them.”

Faith Penhale, executive producer for production company Lookout Point, which also made Gentleman Jack, said: “It’s been an absolute pleasure to bring the Tango team back together and watch them work their magic.

“Sally’s scripts are as brilliant as ever – warm and funny and very real – and our exceptional cast make it look easy. I can’t wait to give the fans four more episodes of this very special drama which they rightly love so much.”

The new series of Last Tango In Halifax will air on BBC One in 2020.