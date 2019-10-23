Susan Boyle and Jai McDowall beam in first photos from UK tour rehearsals

An ecstatic Susan Boyle is joined by fellow Britain’s Got Talent star Jai McDowall in the first photos from inside the rehearsals for her upcoming UK tour.

The Scottish singer, 58, will hit the road for her Ten tour in 2020, playing in 15 cities.

She will be joined by McDowall, 33, who won the fifth series and signed a recording contract with Syco.

Susan Boyle in rehearsals for her Ten tour (Steve Walsh/PA)

In images taken during their practice sessions, the pair smile at each other.

Boyle wears a pink suit jacket and white blouse while McDowall opts for a blue collarless shirt.

She said: “I was looking forward to my tour, but getting into the studio and rehearsing and coming up with exciting new material and suggestions, I can’t wait to get back on that stage.

“I’m also looking forward to Jai joining as well. This will be an all-new show, like nothing you’ve seen me do before.”

Jai McDowall will join Susan Boyle on tour (Steve Walsh/PA)

McDowall said: “After a very successful first rehearsal with Susan I am beyond excited to start the tour it’s going to be incredible and the fans are in for a real treat, can’t wait to hit the road in March 2020.”

Boyle’s first tour in four years will start in Dundee on March 3.

Other stops include Nottingham, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, before the show wraps up in Boyle’s home city of Edinburgh on March 25.

Boyle released her latest album, entitled Ten, in May.