Sue MacGregor steps down from Radio 4’s The Reunion

Sue MacGregor is stepping down as host on Radio 4’s The Reunion.

The BBC announced on Wednesday that the veteran broadcaster will end her 16-year tenure on the show.

MacGregor has worked for Radio 4 for more than five decades and has presented numerous programmes including The World At One, Woman’s Hour and Today.

The Reunion will return in 2020 with a new host.

MacGregor said it was the right time to step down and has wished her successor the best.

“It’s been an enormous privilege to present The Reunion and I will always be grateful to the series creator David Prest for asking me to be its presenter.

“We’ve had some memorable encounters in the studio over the years and I’ll miss being part of it enormously,” the presenter said.

“Why am I stepping down? I can only explain it with the phrase amateur skiers, like me, often use to decide when to stop – call a halt when you’ve still got one good run in you.

“I’ve reached that point now I think, and I wish my successor as much enjoyment out of the programme as I’ve had.”

MacGregor’s editions on the the programme, which brings together people involved in historic moments, included a gathering of Robben Island prisoners in Cape Town, and reuniting the IRA bomber of The Grand Hotel with some of his victims.

Mohit Bakaya, controller of BBC Radio 4, said: “Sue is a brilliant broadcaster, with a keen journalistic eye.

“Since 2003 she has presided over The Reunion with a calm authority, bringing the best out of her guests and creating radio moments which have stayed long in the memory.

“I wish her well with whatever she chooses to do next. Radio 4 and our audience will miss her enormously.”

The Reunion will return to BBC Radio 4 in April 2020 and a new host will be appointed in due course.