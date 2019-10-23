Peter Andre defends Michael Jackson’s music as he takes role in Thriller musical

Peter Andre has defended his appearance in a Thriller musical after renewed sexual abuse allegations against Michael Jackson.

Further accusations were levelled against the late pop superstar in the documentary Leaving Neverland, which featured graphic claims of abuse.

Andre is set to star in a West End production of Thriller, and has defended the continued prominence of Jackson’s music.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain he said: “I’ve always said that I think we’ve got to keep the music separate.

“If you’re going to go there and say you can’t listen to the music because there are allegations, OK, well do you listen to the music pre and supposed allegations? Where do you go with it?

“This show is about the music. I always have to say that they are allegations.”

Leaving Neverland aired in two parts on Channel 4 earlier this year.

It featured Wade Robson and James Safechuck, who alleged they were sexually abused by Jackson, prompting a renewed backlash against the pop star, who died in 2009.

The Jackson estate and his family dismissed the film as “yet another lurid production in an outrageous and pathetic attempt to exploit and cash in on” the late singer.

Andre is to guest star in Thriller for two weeks in December.

Good Morning Britain airs on weekdays from 6am on ITV.