Netflix reveals streaming numbers for Breaking Bad film

Netflix has revealed that El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was watched by nearly 26 million households in the week following its release.

The much-anticipated film, which follows Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman in the days following the original series’ denouement, was released on the streaming platform on October 11.

Netflix, which is famously secretive about viewing figures, confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday that a total of 25,734,392 households streamed the feature.

The streaming giant counts a view as a member household watching 70% of one episode of a series or of a feature film.

It recently revealed that the third season of Stranger Things, another of its flagship shows, was viewed by 64 million households in the four weeks following its July release, a record for the programme.

The original series of Breaking Bad, which aired its final episode in 2013, is regularly listed as one of the greatest TV shows ever.

Paul starred as Pinkman in the original five seasons, playing the former student-turned-partner-in-crime to Bryan Cranston’s drug lord Walter White.