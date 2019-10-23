Advertising
Carol Kirkwood’s disappearing act reveals perils of green screen
The TV weather presenter joked it was ‘very Halloween’.
BBC Breakfast star Carol Kirkwood demonstrated the perils of a green screen when her green dress caused her body to disappear from view.
The weather presenter appeared as a floating head and hands as her body vanished into a map of the UK shown behind her.
In a video shared on Twitter, she said: “And this is why we don’t wear green against a green screen, you look like you’ve just got hands, it’s very Halloween.
“But watch what happens when I change the background.”
Kirkwood then changed the projection to show herself in a green dress standing in front of a green screen.
Fans were tickled by the trick, with one replying: “That looks like a Halloween weather report in the making!”
Another said: “That may come in handy one day.”
Another joked: “Carolflage instead of camouflage!”
