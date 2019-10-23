Anniversary issue of Tatler features Duchess of Sussex on cover

The Duchess of Sussex appears on the cover of Tatler for the magazine’s 310th anniversary issue.

The December edition features an archive photo of Meghan, taken by Janick Laurent, on the front.

It debates “The Meghan issue”, with the cover headline asking “Does she conquer or divide?” and writers such as Lionel Shriver and Lynn Barber “taking sides”.

(Janick Laurent/PA)

Richard Dennen, editor-in-chief of the magazine, said: “It was fascinating delving into the archives for this anniversary issue and seeing how the cast of characters has changed.

“Dynasties rise and fall, new money sashays in, celebrities of the day dazzle.

“As the Duchess of Sussex knows well, every generation has its struggles – but it’s always cool to be on the right side of history.”

He added: “I think the Duchess of Sussex is fabulous. I love that she is independent and not afraid of doing things her own way.

“I like her fashion choices, which are chic, sophisticated and grown-up, and the way she is bringing a breath of California cool to the drab and dusty corridors of the old guard.”

The December issue of Tatler is available on newsstands and via digital download on October 31.