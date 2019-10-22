Vick Hope joins The X Factor: Celebrity team

Presenter Vick Hope has been announced as the face of this year’s The X Factor: Celebrity digital platforms.

The 30-year-old will host the new series of Xtra Bites.

She said: “I absolutely can’t wait to get stuck in to all the backstage action at The X Factor this year!

“I love the show for its spectacle and extravagance, it really is a Saturday night TV institution that I can’t believe I get to be a part of, and with the old team back together I know it’ll be gold.

“With Dermot (O’Leary) appearing through flames, Nicole’s (Scherzinger) Shamazing catchphrases, Louis (Walsh) giving us vintage Louis and of course Simon Cowell doing what he does best.

Simon Cowell (Ian West/PA)

“Even better that it’s the all new celebrity version, which looks set to be more exciting and entertaining than ever, I’m hyped for the big personalities (and honestly, serious talent) both on and off the stage.”

Hope, who was a contestant on Strictly last year, said she was “looking forward to running around behind the scenes to get the gossip”.

Xtra Bites is presented by Just Eat.

The weekly digital content series will be available on the show’s official YouTube and Facebook social media channels.

