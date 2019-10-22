Star Wars fans emotional after new trailer released

The trailer for the final Star Wars instalment has provoked an emotional response from fans.

Disney released the first glimpse of the upcoming film – the ninth in the series – stating that “the saga ends”.

The trailer shows key characters from the franchise, including Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher.

C3PO is also seen in the two-minute trailer saying he is “taking one last look at my friends”.

The tone of finality and the sight of favourite characters has stirred the emotions of fans online.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Woke up watched the star wars trailer and cried, how’s your morning.”

No you're crying at the Star Wars trailer — Hannah (@orangarnold) October 22, 2019

Advertising

Another was left in the same predicament by the trailer, writing: “It’s 7.30 in the morning, I’m about to leave for work, and now I’m crying at the star wars trailer and smearing all my make up. god damn Carrie Fisher.”

One fan predicted the impact of the film, saying: “Star Wars is gonna make us cry isn’t it?”

Some fans are already fearing for C3PO in speculation based on the trailer, while others simply cannot believe that the franchise will end.

The saga will end, the story lives forever. What was your favorite moment from #TheRiseOfSkywalker trailer? pic.twitter.com/KjQVrfiP0Q — Star Wars (@starwars) October 22, 2019

Advertising

One wrote: “I was born in 1975. I don’t know a world without Star Wars. It kind of blows my mind to think this will be the last movie, ever.”

The Rise Of Skywalker will complete Disney’s new Star Wars trilogy and is set to be one of the biggest entertainment events of the year.

The two previous instalments in the trilogy – 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi – grossed a combined 3.3 billion US dollars (£2.5 billion).

The Rise Of Skywalker will be released in UK cinemas on December 19.