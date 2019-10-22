Stacey Dooley ‘delighted’ to be starting ‘exciting chapter’

Stacey Dooley has said she is “delighted” to be setting up her own production company.

The documentary presenter and reigning Strictly Come Dancing champion added that she hopes Little Dooley will eventually become a “safe space” for other up-and-coming creatives.

Dooley has made more than 90 documentaries in the last 12 years with a range of independent production companies and her new venture will serve as co-producer on new programmes.

Stacey Dooley (second left) found fame with her documentary about the fashion industry (Zak Hussein/PA)

The company will also develop new ideas and work with emerging talent.

She said: “I’m delighted to be starting this exciting chapter.

“Little Dooley will not only be my new home, but hopefully in the future, a safe space to nurture new talent coming through.

“I can’t wait to get going!”

Dooley has come to prominence as a documentary maker through her BBC Three programmes, including 2007’s Blood, Sweat And T-Shirts, about the Indian factories making clothes for the UK high street.

Since then she has also made programmes about child soldiers, sex trafficking, homelessness and domestic abuse, as well as coming face to face with a member of so-called Isis.

Little Dooley will be backed by investment company Greenbird, which has also supported British production companies including Lego Masters producer Tuesday’s Child, The Man In The High Castle’s Big Light and Owl Power, which makes Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer’s BBC series Gone Fishing.

Stuart Mullin, joint managing director of Greenbird said: “This model is one that has worked well with Big Light and Owl Power and allows creatives to develop while we help support with the necessary services to help enable commissions.”

His partner Jamie Munro added: “Nurturing creatives is the foundation of what we do at Greenbird and we’re delighted to be working and enabling Stacey to help realise her ambitions.”