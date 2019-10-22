PJ Harvey to cover Nick Cave theme song on first Peaky Blinders soundtrack

Music by PJ Harvey, Nick Cave and David Bowie will feature on the first Peaky Blinders soundtrack.

The BBC period drama, about a crime family in Birmingham in the inter-war years, has won plaudits for its use of music throughout its five series.

The album will also feature music from Arctic Monkeys, Radiohead, Laura Marling and Black Sabbath, as well as exclusive tracks from Richard Hawley and Jehnny Beth.

It will also boast a previously unreleased rendition of the show’s theme song, Red Right Hand by Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, recorded by his former partner Harvey.

The cover will be available to stream and download on Spotify after it premieres on BBC Radio 6 Music on Wednesday.

The album, which will be released on CD, LP and digital on November 15, will also feature Beth’s song I’m The Man, as well as Anna Calvi’s series five score You’re Not God and Hawley’s cover of Bob Dylan’s song Ballad Of A Thin Man.

Also included is music from The White Stripes, Royal Blood, The Last Shadow Puppets, Queens Of The Stone Age and Foals.

The double CD will feature a 32-page book with images from the show, behind-the-scenes notes, quotes from the cast and The Chap magazine in conversation with the show’s costume designer, Alison McCosh.

Creator Steven Knight said: “The Peaky Blinders story and the music we use are twins, born at the same time.

“It would be difficult to imagine most of the pivotal moments without the soundtrack.

“I’m so glad that at last we have been able to put some of the tracks together on one album, to put the atmosphere and swagger and snarl of the show into your headphones and speakers.”

The album is available to pre-order now.