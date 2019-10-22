Nicki Minaj appears to have married Kenneth Petty

Rapper Nicki Minaj appears to have confirmed she has married boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

The US hip hop star posted a video to Instagram showing matching Mr and Mrs mugs as well as black and white baseball caps with “Bride” and Groom” written across the front.

Referencing her new name and the apparent date of the ceremony, Minaj captioned the post: “Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19.”

She added bride, groom, ribbon and prayer emojis. Chart-topping rapper Minaj, known for hits including Super Bass and Anaconda, said in August she intended to get married within 90 days.

Super model Winnie Harlow was among those congratulating the couple, commenting: “So happy for you Mrs Bride you deserve all the happiness in the world.”

Minaj, 36, and Petty, 41, reportedly started dating last year and became Instagram official in December.

Their relationship proved controversial after it emerged Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and later spent seven years in prison for manslaughter.

Minaj has previously dated rappers Drake and Meek Mill. A representative for Minaj has been contacted for comment.