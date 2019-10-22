Liam Gallagher extends olive branch to brother Noel

Liam Gallagher has said he wants to “go for a beer” and work things out with his brother Noel.

The former Oasis rockers have been locked in a war of words since their acrimonious split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Liam told the Associated Press he wanted to reconcile for the sake of their mother, Peggy.

Noel Gallagher with his wife Sara MacDonald and daughter Anais at the BMI London Awards 2019 (Isabel Infantes/PA)

However, he joked that Noel would have to “get on his knees and beg for mercy” before he considered playing alongside him once again.

Asked if he wanted to patch things up with his brother, he said: “Yeah, I wish so.

“Only for the brother side of it. Not a bit about Oasis.

“The most important thing is about me and him being brothers.

“I’ve got another brother who he doesn’t speak to.

“It would be nice if all three of us would be together.

“Obviously, our mum is still alive, so she gets upset about it.

Gem Archer, Noel Gallagher, Liam Gallagher and Andy Bell of Oasis at Wembley Stadium (Zak Hussein/PA)

“He thinks I’m desperate to get the band back together for money.

“But I didn’t join the band to make money.

“I joined the band to have fun and to see the world.”

So far both brothers have resisted calls from fans to reform.

Noel, 52, has released under his High Flying Birds moniker while Liam, 47, has recorded two solo albums under his own name.

Liam also said he hoped his brother could “get off whatever’s on his chest” so they could reform for their fans.

Asked what would have to happen for Oasis to return, he said: “For him to come to my house, get on his knees and beg for mercy and say ‘Sorry’.

Liam Gallagher on stage during the Isle of Wight festival 2018 (David Jensen/PA)

“Maybe bring me a cake with a little candle on it. I’m only joking.

“Just for me and him to go for a beer.

“Shoot some shit and get off whatever’s on his chest off because I don’t think we should have split up over a big argument.

“I mean, I didn’t kick his cat.

“I didn’t try hugging up with his Mrs or anything like that.

“I don’t know what his problem is.

“I think he just wanted to go away and do his solo career, get all the coin and be surrounded by all the yes men you can fire and hire whenever he wants.

“You can’t do that with me.”