Jason Momoa discusses his leading role in sci-fi drama series See

Jason Momoa said his starring role in dystopian drama See is his career highlight so far.

The US actor, best known for playing superhero Aquaman and Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones, stars as a blind warrior in the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama.

The series is set in a distant future where the human race has lost the sense of sight after being ravaged by a virus.

However, Baba Voss – Momoa’s character – is amazed when his wife gives birth to twins who can see.

Jason Momoa stars as a blind warrior in Apple TV+ series See (Matt Crossick/PA)

Momoa, who has also played Conan the Barbarian, said playing Voss has been his favourite role.

Speaking at the show’s premiere in Los Angeles, he told the PA news agency: “It’s amazing, it’s probably one of the most challenging, beautiful… it’s my favourite role to date, so I’m very excited for everyone to see it.”

Momoa, who attended the premiere with wife Lisa Bonet, added: “It’s a world we’ve never seen before and in a world that everything has been done, this is something very new and fresh. I’m just very proud of it, so I’m going to let the piece speak for itself.”

See was created by British writer Steven Knight and also stars Sylvia Hoeks, Alfre Woodard and Hera Hilmar.

Jason Momoa is best known for starring in Game Of Thrones and Aquaman (Ian West/PA)

To make the show as authentic as possible, producers enlisted the help of a blindness consultant, who gave the actors tips on how to move as if they were actually visually impaired.

Marilee Talkington stars in See as Souter Bax and is legally blind. She praised Apple for included visually impaired actors but said “we are long overdue” for full representation.

She said: “I cannot wait until I see my own people representing those characters across the board.

“And I’ll also say disability cannot be learned. It cannot be taught. It is a moment to moment lived experience – it’s not a costume or a mask. So I look forward to the day when everything is authentically cast.”

See is among the first wave of content offered by Apple as it attempts to break into Hollywood.

Billions of dollars are at stake as the company, best known for hardware such as the iPad and iPhone, fights Netflix and Disney for streaming supremacy.

Apple TV+ will launch in the UK on November 1 with exclusive series including The Morning Show starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon.

Oprah Winfrey and the Duke of Sussex are working together on a docuseries focusing on mental health, which is due out in 2020.