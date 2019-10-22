Camila Cabello ‘honoured’ to meet William and Kate at Kensington Palace

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have met Camila Cabello to celebrate the work of inspiring young people.

The chart-topping singer attended Kensington Palace for the BBC Radio 1 Teen Hero Awards.

Three youngsters were commended for their bravery in overcoming challenges and work to help others.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Greg James, Clara Amfo and Camila Cabello at Kensington Palace with the Teen Hero finalists (BBC Radio 1/PA)

Cuban-American Cabello met William and Kate along with Radio 1 DJs Clara Amfo and Greg James at a reception earlier this month.

The 22-year-old Havana and Senorita singer said: “I was so honoured to be invited to Kensington Palace to meet and celebrate this year’s Teen Hero finalists with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

“Hearing the incredible things these Teen Heroes have done is so inspirational.

“Their passion and dedication to help others is amazing and they really blew me away.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed the Teen Heroes to Kensington Palace (BBC Radio 1/PA)

The 10 finalists in the Teen Hero Awards, now in its fourth year, were invited to the palace, with three set to be honoured at a ceremony in November.

Amfo said: “Spending time with the Teen Heroes has always been a highlight of a year at Radio 1. Their stories are unique but they’re united with a bravery and sincerity that we all could aspire to.

“Having their endeavours acknowledged publicly, and royally no less, is what they absolutely deserve.”

This year’s Teen Heroes are 12-year-old Hazel, who lives with a rare genetic disorder called Xeroderma Pigmentosum, a reaction to UV light, but continues to raise money for charity; Rachel, 17, who campaigns for better future for young people, with a focus on knife crime; and Scarlett, 14, who is a carer for her mother, sister and grandmother.

The trio will be presented with their awards on November 24.