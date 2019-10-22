Advertising
Bake Off viewers split after line-up for series finale is revealed
Only three amateur bakers remain out of the original 13 contestants.
The three finalists of The Great British Bake Off 2019 have been revealed.
Alice, David and Steph will battle it out to be named champion during next week’s final.
Shop assistant Steph, 28, from Chester, is favourite to win after being named star baker four times this series.
But fans were split over the final three.
One viewer said they were “very happy” with the outcome.
They said: “I’m very #happy with the #GBBO #BakeOff finalists Alice, David and Steph.
“Rosie has been up and down for a few weeks. I haven’t decided on a winner.
“I’ll make my decision based on the Final next week.
“David is very good, Steph has won Star Baker 4 times, and Alice does well also”
One fan predicted the final would be one of the most challenging in the show’s history.
They said: “A HUGELY tough Bake Off final incoming next week.”
Others were just happy to have correctly guessed the final line-up.
One wrote on Twitter: “So….. I’m totally psychic…… predicted the bake off final three!!”
But some were less than enthusiastic about the result.
“Yeahhhh I’m still not bothered about these people in the final,” one fans said.
Another said: “I’m really not invested in any of the final 3.”
Tuesday’s semi-final saw Rosie eliminated from the show.
Rosie will join Jo Brand on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice at 8pm on Channel 4 on October 25.
