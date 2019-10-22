Bake Off viewers split after line-up for series finale is revealed

The three finalists of The Great British Bake Off 2019 have been revealed.

Alice, David and Steph will battle it out to be named champion during next week’s final.

Congratulations to our three finalists Alice, David and Steph! May the best flan win! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/LBNJMa0Rme — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 22, 2019

Shop assistant Steph, 28, from Chester, is favourite to win after being named star baker four times this series.

But fans were split over the final three.

I'm very #happy with the #GBBO #BakeOff finalists Alice, David and Steph. Rosie has been up and down for a few weeks. I haven't decided on a winner. I'll make my decision based on the Final next week. David is very good, Steph has won Star Baker 4 times, and Alice does well also — J Movie Lover (@jboothmillard) October 22, 2019

A HUGELY tough Bake Off final incoming next week. #GBBO — Michael ??????????️‍?? (@_michaelwatkins) October 22, 2019

So….. I'm totally psychic…… predicted the bake off final three!! ?? pic.twitter.com/m2muU1ywOJ — Gina W (@sugartits6868) October 22, 2019

Yeahhhh I’m still not bothered about these people in the final ??‍♀️ #GBBO #BakeOff — Rebecca King ? (@R3BECCAKING) October 22, 2019

Tuesday’s semi-final saw Rosie eliminated from the show.

Rosie will join Jo Brand on The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice at 8pm on Channel 4 on October 25.