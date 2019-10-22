Amanda Holden reveals how she got to safety after holiday leg break

Amanda Holden had to swim back to shore with a broken leg after snapping it on the first day of her holiday.

The Britain’s Got Talent star said she was “showing off” on a Total Wipeout-style assault course in the sea.

Holden said she slipped and felt her leg as it “went the other way” while making a jump.

TV presenter Amanda Holden after she broke her leg in two places following an accident during a family holiday (Amanda Holden)

The talent show judge fell into the sea and was forced to struggle back to shore with a broken limb, thankful for her obligatory life jacket.

She spoke on Heart Breakfast about her painful holiday ordeal, which has led to her undergoing surgery.

Holden said: “My leg slipped and it went the other way and I felt it break and I fell into the sea and I had to swim back to the shore one-legged.”

She added: “I mean I just can’t believe what’s happened and it happened on the first day here as well so I’m just totally gutted.”

.@AmandaHolden relives agony of having to swim to shore with a broken leg after suffering horror fall playing on sea inflatables while on holiday with her family ?? ?Listen Live – https://t.co/eMuzMz9v3Y pic.twitter.com/1Y1WK4S6Dm — Heart (@thisisheart) October 22, 2019

Holden said she was convinced she could handle the assault course “if kids can do it” but stumbled on a set of stepping stones.

While not a great believer in health an safety, she was grateful for the precautions taken for the assault course.

She said: “The irony is is you know how much I hate health and safety and a guy that was running the thing said ‘you have to wear the life jacket’ and I was thinking ‘well, this is silly’.

“It’s a children’s thing so I was like ‘ugh alright then’ and I put on the life jacket.

“I’m really glad I did to be honest because I don’t think I would have made it back as hastily as I did.”

Holden revealed she had broken her leg in two places and has been given a metal plate and screws, and is now using crutches and a wheelchair.

Heart Breakfast airs weekdays from 6.30am to 10am.