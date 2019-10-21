Steph McGovern to present new show on Channel 4

BBC broadcaster Steph McGovern is to present a new daily live show on Channel 4.

The Breakfast presenter, who is expecting her first baby, said she is “chuffed” to be hosting The Steph Show, which starts next spring.

The new programme will be a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and light current affairs, with McGovern talking to guests from the worlds of showbiz, politics and beyond.

McGovern, 37, said: “I’m really chuffed to be creating my own live show with Channel 4 in Leeds.

“It’s going to be nerve-wracking, but there’s nothing I love more than finding out what makes people tick, whether it’s a famous face or someone we haven’t met yet who has a cracking story to tell.

“This is a dream come true for me and I can’t wait to get started next year.

“Just a small matter of having a baby first!”

The Steph Show will be broadcast live from Leeds, the home of Channel 4’s new national HQ.

McGovern, who is currently on maternity leave from the BBC, will be joined by a different, well-known co-host each week for a look at the topics of the day, as well as consumer affairs, fun features and interaction with the viewers – all filmed in front of a live audience.

Jo Street, Channel 4’s head of daytime, said: “Getting Steph to present the brand new live daytime show is the best possible way to start my Channel 4 adventure.

“Steph is a brilliant broadcaster with great intelligence, warmth and wit… and a good measure of cheek and mischief as well.

“She embodies all the qualities I want Channel 4 Daytime to be – and I know Steph is going to do a fantastic job as we start a daily conversation with our audience.”

Ian Katz, the channel’s director of programmes, added: “Steph is one of the warmest, smartest and funniest talents on British TV and I’m thrilled she’s joining Channel 4.

“She’ll deliver a massive dose of energy and fun to our schedules and kickstart the Channel 4 day.”

The Steph Show will be made by Expectation in partnership with Can Can Productions.