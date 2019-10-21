Olivia Colman reveals fears over singing on Children In Need covers album

Olivia Colman has admitted that singing on an album of covers in aid of BBC Children In Need was “really scary” – and that she should “definitely” stick to acting.

The Oscar-winning star – who is playing the Queen in the forthcoming third season of Netflix drama The Crown – is one of a number of famous names appearing on the Got It Covered album.

Helena Bonham Carter, Jim Broadbent, Luke Evans, Suranne Jones, David Tennant, Himesh Patel, Shaun Dooley and Jodie Whittaker are among the actors-turned-singers who have handpicked a song significant to them for the record.

BBC Children In Need’s Got It Covered album (BBC/Tim Palen/Shutterstock/Ray Burmiston/PA)

Colman’s contribution is a version of Glory Box by Somerset trip-hop group Portishead.

She said: “It was part of my childhood I suppose – Pudsey. So I thought it was a great opportunity to be part of it.

“I think I should definitely stick to my day job! It’s really hard and it’s really scary, especially when you are aware of your limitations – but all for a good cause.”

The 45-year-old actress is known for her roles in TV shows Peep Show, Fleabag and Broadchurch, and films The Iron Lady and The Favourite.

Olivia Colman with her Oscar for Best Actress (Ian West/PA)

The album also features Doctor Who’s Whittaker singing Yellow by Coldplay, Broadbent performing Rogers and Hart’s Blue Moon, and Yesterday star Patel taking on All These Things That I’ve Done by The Killers.

Bonham Carter, who stars alongside Colman as Princess Margaret in the new series of The Crown, sings Both Sides Now by Joni Mitchell.

An accompanying 90-minute film will follow the stars as they record at the famous Abbey Road and Rak studios to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people throughout the UK.

The documentary will also shine a light on projects funded by Children In Need.

The group received guidance from record producers and songwriters Guy Chambers and Jonathan Quarmby.

Vocal coach Mark De-Lisser helped the stars produce their tracks.

Children In Need: Got It Covered is due for release on Friday November 1, while the accompanying documentary will air on BBC One at 7.30pm on Wednesday October 30.