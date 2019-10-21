Advertising
Michaela Strachan waiting for Strictly Come Dancing offer
The presenter was recently mistaken for Anneka Rice.
Michaela Strachan has revealed she is desperate to appear on Strictly Come Dancing but has yet to get an invitation.
The television presenter, 53, told Radio Times she is a big fan of the BBC dance competition.
“I’ve put my hand up in the air to do Strictly Come Dancing but sadly no-one has taken me up on it so far,” she said.
While she has not had a turn on the dancefloor herself, Strachan said “someone did mistake me for Anneka Rice”, who was a contestant on the current series of the programme.
She said: “They came bounding up to me and said, ‘Hurray! You’re doing Strictly’.
“I wish…”
This week’s Radio Times is out on Tuesday.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.