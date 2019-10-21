Khloe Kardashian shares old video of drunk Kim as she turns 39

Khloe Kardashian has shared a video of her sister Kim looking the worse for wear as part of a birthday tribute.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim turned 39 on October 21.

Marking her big day, her sister Khloe posted a series of photos and videos on Instagram.

One clip showed Kim sprawled on a bathroom floor, before Khloe and their older sister Kourtney help her to the toilet where she vomits.

“You’ve got to throw up or you’re going to be really sick tomorrow,” they tell her.

Other snaps showed the Kardashians when they were little, and with their half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Khloe wrote: “It’s your birthday @kimkardashian!!! There are so many wonderful things I wish people knew about you. There are SO many things, so I will only name a few.

“For all the years of your life, you have glowed from the inside out. There has always been a magnetic energy about you.

“You’ve written your own set of rules, always with love. You have forever had an immense amount of courage and faith that everything will always work out.

“But most importantly, You leave people better. You want everyone to be the best version of themselves. You leave people feeling empowered and full.”

She said she hoped Kim always felt “loved, respected and appreciated”.

“We all love you so much!” she said.

“I am so proud of all that you were, all that you are and all that you are going to be! Happy birthday @kimkardashian!! You are everything to so many but especially me.”

Kylie also posted a picture of Kim to celebrate her birthday.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to my beautiful big sister.

“I’m so blessed to have you in my life!!

“Your love, guidance, selflessness and loyalty are unmatched i love you in this life and beyond!!!”