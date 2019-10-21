Jennifer Aniston jokes she ‘woke up like this’ as she shares photoshoot image

Jennifer Aniston caused amusement as she shared a picture of herself getting primped and preened by a team of people, joking that she “woke up like this”.

The Friends star posted two images on Instagram, which she joined earlier this month.

One showed her looking slightly dishevelled, while two people added the finishing touches to her appearance.

The second showed the end result, with a glamorous shot from a photoshoot.

Aniston joked: “I’m just a girl….standing with hair and makeup. A stylist. A photographer.

“A lighting crew, wind machine, props, and a computer …. asking you to think I woke up like this.”

The post amused the star’s fellow celebrities, with actress Sarah Hyland saying: “You’ve already mastered Instagram and I couldn’t be more here for it.”

“Hahahahahaha,” added Mindy Kaling, while actor Sean Hayes quipped: “I know how that girl feels.”