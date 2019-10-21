David Tennant: Singing on Children In Need’s album like national service

David Tennant has said singing on BBC Children In Need’s album of cover songs felt like “national service”.

The Scottish actor and former Doctor Who star recorded a cover version of The Proclaimers’ anthemic 1988 track Sunshine On Leith, which will appear on the forthcoming charity record to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

Celebrities including Helena Bonham Carter, Jodie Whittaker, Luke Evans, Suranne Jones, Adrian Lester, Himesh Patel and Shaun Dooley have contributed to the album, called Got It Covered.

Tennant, 48, said he chose the track, a love letter to Leith, because The Proclaimers – brothers Charlie and Craig Reid – had been “the soundtrack” to his life.

The actor said: “Well, I had a few ideas of the song I might do but as soon as I suggested Sunshine On Leith by The Proclaimers, it seemed to be set in stone and everybody was very keen that we stick with that and it’s been a very important song for me.

“I’ve loved The Proclaimers, they have been the soundtrack of my life, really, and this is their biggest anthem probably.

“This is the point, when you see The Proclaimers live, this is the point that everybody gets out their cigarette lighters and has a little cry.

“It’s a wonderful song. It’s just a beautiful, simple, soaring, wonderful song. I’ve always loved it.

“Of course that’s a different challenge from actually having to perform it and make it sound OK but luckily we have Guy Chambers and his very clever mixing desk which will hopefully make me sound if not like a professional singer, then at least not unlike a very unprofessional actor.”

He added: “This is the brainchild of Shaun Dooley, who is an actor I first met on Broadchurch as did Olivia Colman and Jodie Whittaker.

“We have all been grabbed into this project by Shaun. It was his idea, it was his brainchild and him and his wife Polly have put it together.

“It’s for Children In Need, so when the call comes, it’s like national service, isn’t it, you don’t say no.”