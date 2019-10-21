Amanda Holden breaks her leg in accident during family holiday

TV presenter Amanda Holden broke her leg in two places following an accident during a family holiday.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge was tackling an inflatable assault course in Europe when the accident occurred.

Holden, 48, underwent an operation and has had a metal plate fitted in her leg.

Amanda Holden broke her leg in two places following an accident on holiday (John Stillwell/PA)

She said: “Sadly this is true. I suffered a nasty accident while playing in the sea with the family during our half-term holiday and subsequently broke my leg in two places.

“I had an operation on Friday and a metal plate was fitted.”

Despite the surgery, a spokesman for Holden said it is “business as usual” for the star and she will return to host her Heart Breakfast show on Monday October 28.

Holden is married to record producer Chris Hughes and the couple has two daughters – Alexa, 13, and seven-year-old Hollie.

She is currently a judge on Britain’s Got Talent alongside Simon Cowell, David Walliams, and Alesha Dixon, having joined the show in 2007.

Her TV acting credits include ITV drama Wild At Heart and BBC series Hearts And Bones.