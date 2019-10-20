Wendell Pierce: Duchess of Sussex has dealt with trolls beautifully

Wendell Pierce has said his former co-star the Duchess of Sussex has dealt with trolls in a “beautiful” way.

The former Suits star, who worked alongside Meghan, said her being a woman of colour meant online abuse was nothing new.

Pierce has praised the royal for her handling of criticism and trolling, navigating global fame and scrutiny with grace.

The duchess has recently spoken of the challenges which face her as a high-profile new mother.

Pierce said of her resolve: “She’s taken the high road, and actually has lived up to the title of being a royal.

“So while we know that’s the ugly part of human nature, she has shown us how to deal with it in a beautiful, respectful way.

“She’s given purpose to protocol, so that speaks to the ugliness of the trolling. It’s a perfect name for it – they are trolls.

“And she, as a woman of colour, it’s not new for us, so you move forward with dignity and class and distinction.”

The Duchess of Sussex (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Pierce has speculated that trolling comes from the insecurities of those directing abuse.

He added: “Ultimately the way she handles them might change their hearts and minds.”

Pierce stars in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which returns for a second season on Amazon Prime Video from Friday November 1.