Viewers beg BBC to put Alfonso Ribeiro back on Strictly judging panel

Strictly fans have begged BBC bosses to make Alfonso Ribeiro a permanent part of the show.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air actor filled in this week for judge Bruno Tonioli, who was forced to miss this weekend’s shows due to other commitments.

The actor, who played Carlton in the series, was a huge hit when he filled in for Tonioli last year and did not disappoint on his return.

Viewers now want the actor to be a permanent member of the panel alongside Tonioli, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

“Alfonso forever!! Strictly – please please hire him as a permanent judge next year!!!” said one fan on Twitter.

“I’d love for Strictly to have five judges so you could be a permanent addition, you’re fab,” said another fan.

Another pleaded: “I’m just catching up properly tonight and @bbcstrictly love @alfonso_ribeiro he is just a #legend.

“Can he be the fifth judge pretty please.”

“Love you as a judge, shame they can’t make a panel of 5 , would love to have you judge every week!” said another.

Ribeiro won US show Dancing With The Stars in 2014.

Strictly continues on BBC One.