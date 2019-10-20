Plans for Footballers’ Wives the musical

Footballers’ Wives the musical is being prepared for the stage.

The hit TV series following the off-field antic of wives and girlfriends aired from 2002 to 2006.

Maureen Chadwick, one of Footballers’ Wives original creators, confirmed to Radio Times magazine that a musical version of the show is being written for the stage.

The adaption will be based on the first series of the show, which followed Tanya Turner and her fraught marriage to footballer, Jason Turner.

It is thought that original cast members would be difficult to attract for the show.

Producer Liz Lake told Radio Times that there are currently no plans to bring the series back to TV, but she would welcome the opportunity.

She said: “If there’s an appetite for it, and enough people want it, it would be worth having that conversation.

“Whatever job I do, I get people telling me they loved Footballers’ Wives. It was an escape and a bit of refreshing camp, but it was still really bold storytelling.

“I think we’d prefer to have an update than a reboot, a revival moving it forward.

“It’s more than just nostalgia, it’s about seeing what life is like now.”

Zoe Lucker, who played Turner in the original, said: “The thing that would worry me is, what if it wasn’t as good?”

“I always panic about that. The fact that people still talk about it the way they do, I would hate for any of us to go back and for any of us to be disappointed and it would be such a shame.”

The full interview is available in Radio Times magazine, out now.