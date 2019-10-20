Neil Jones reveals dating plans after split from Katya

Neil Jones has said he is not even thinking about dating following his split with wife Katya.

The Strictly dancer has been paired with former Arsenal player Alex Scott on this year’s show, prompting speculation about their chemistry

But the professional dancer insists he is not considering dating following the announcement of a divorce.

He told Hello magazine: “There’s nothing on our minds but the show – we don’t have time to think about anything else.

“I’m single but I haven’t even thought about dating. Coming out of a long-term relationship I’m just focusing on Strictly.”

Jones added: “Katya and I are still really good friends. We’ve been dancing together for 11 years.

“She’s supportive, I’m supportive to her. We’re in a really good place.”

Jones and Scott have however accepted that he and his partner do have features in common with a royal romance.

Scott said: “From the moment we were paired it’s like, look at those two, Harry and Meghan.”

The full interview is available in Hello magazine, out now