Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman miss George Michael ‘like crazy’

Martin Kemp and Shirlie Holliman miss their late friend George Michael “like crazy”.

The singer passed away on Christmas Day in 2016, and the celebrity couple feel the loss of the pop star.

Famed for his work with Spandau ballet, Kemp has crafted a new album with his wife.

Holliman believes that Michael would have been a fan of the upcoming release, In The Swing Of It.

She told Hello magazine: “He would have loved it.”

Holliman added on the album: “This is a dream come true. Our children and future grandchildren will hear it. It’s beyond romantic.”

The couple have forged a solid showbusiness marriage, which Holliman puts down to the strength of their love.

She said: “What I love most about Martin is the unconditional love he shows me. When I look my worst, that’s when I feel he loves me more.”

The full interview is available in Hello magazine, out now.