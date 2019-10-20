Advertising
Kylie Minogue shares childhood family photos on sister Dannii’s birthday
The famous sisters are three years apart.
Kylie Minogue has shared childhood photos from the family album on her sister Dannii’s 48th birthday.
The snap posted on social media show the singers sitting together outside a house when they were young, and side by side on stage as adults.
Kylie, 51, said she was “so proud” of her younger sister.
“Happy, HAPPY birthday to my lil sis @danniiminogue,” she wrote.
“My mind floods with so many memories – from making fun and games out of nothing when we were little, our connecting wardrobes when we were teens (imagine!!!), all the hours you put in to work at such a young age and you, me and our brother Brendan all being so fortunate to have our family and each other.
“I could go on and on!!!
“In short, I love you and I’m so proud of you Mama!!!”
