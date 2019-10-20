Katherine Ryan says her home was raided by masked man

Comedian Katherine Ryan has said that a masked man raided her home at the weekend.

The Canadian star shared a string of posts on her Instagram Story, revealing that her boyfriend managed to fight off the intruder as he tried to steal a laptop containing the scripts for a Netflix series.

Ryan first posted a clip showing police at her home, which is in the UK, with the words: “Cool to be robbed tonight by a masked man in our home.”

Post on Katherine Ryan’s Instagram Story (Katherine Ryan/Instagram)

In another clip, the comic is holding her laptop and tells fans: “This is why I love Bobby K (Kootstra), he got in a fight and wrestled back my Netflix series, all my scripts.”

She pointed out there were now spots of blood on the computer.

In another post Ryan, 36, suggested she was finding it hard to sleep after the incident.

“That’s fine I never liked sleeping anyway,” she joked.

The star later revealed that a ring had been stolen.

Is there a way to circulate this foreshadowing ring around pawn shops that the masked man stole before he was tackled into the street? pic.twitter.com/XGZP6eJOsN — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) October 20, 2019

Sharing an image of the item on Twitter, she asked her followers: “Is there a way to circulate this foreshadowing ring around pawn shops that the masked man stole before he was tackled into the street?”