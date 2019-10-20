Jennifer Lawrence ties the knot with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence has married her fiance Cooke Maroney.

The Hunger Games actress, 29, exchanged vows with the art gallery director at the weekend.

The news was confirmed by the Associated Press.

According to US reports, the couple tied the knot in a mansion in Newport, Rhode Island.

Celebrity guests were said to include Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer.

Jennifer Lawrence (Ian West/PA)

The couple got engaged in February, about a year after they started dating.

Last month Lawrence shared their wedding gift list online.

Her list of wedding must-have items, posted on Amazon, included an espresso maker costing 150 US dollars (£120) and a tea kettle priced at 99 US dollars (£80).

She included items for “outdoor entertaining”, with string lights and a tundra cooler making the cut.