Global superstar is surprise guest on Children In Need documentary

Taylor Swift made a surprise visit to Abbey Road Studios, as stars recorded an album for BBC Children In Need.

Celebrities including Helena Bonham Carter, David Tennant, Jodie Whittaker, Luke Evans, Suranne Jones, Adrian Lester, Himesh Patel and Shaun Dooley are making an album of cover songs to raise money for disadvantaged children and young people in the UK.

While making the album, they are being filmed for a documentary, which will air later this month.

Taylor Swift (Ian West/PA)

One of the cover songs on the album – which is entitled Got It Covered – is Swift’s Never Grow Up.

The US superstar paid a surprise visit to actor Dooley as he recorded his own version of the track.

The 90-minute documentary will be broadcast on BBC One on Wednesday October 30 at 7.30pm.

The album, in aid of BBC Children In Need, will be released later in the year.