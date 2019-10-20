Anton Du Beke still in love with Strictly Come Dancing

Anton Du Beke has said he is still in love with Strictly Come Dancing and fears elimination every week.

The professional dancer remains as devoted as ever to ballroom, and the tension of the BBC One show.

Du Beke has been involved with Strictly since its inception, but his passion has not faded.

And, despite being a veteran of the show, he still fears being sent home each week, something he takes as a good sign.

He said: “I love it. I still feel like the results show and the whole potential of getting voted out is the worst part of the show, which is lovely, which means I’m still in love with it.

“I just love the feeling of it, that awards show when you get your heart going.

“It’s a really exciting and lovely, I’m going to use the word ‘journey’.

Full of drama and intent @EmmaBarton and @TheAntonDuBeke are bossing the dance floor tonight ? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/9WtqFGX3dg — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 19, 2019

“You just want to get as much out of it as you can. Nothing is guaranteed, so you push as hard as you can.”

This series, Du Beke is dancing with EastEnders star Emma Barton, whom he believes is a very different partner from those he has had in the past.

“Emma has been a delight, she is a delight. We’re juggling her timetable, which is tricky – she’s on the two biggest shows on telly,” Du Beke said of the actress’s busy schedule.

The dancer has made clear that whoever he has worked with, and whatever his chances of winning, his pleasure in the show has not changed.

He said: “I always have a great time, whoever I dance with.”

Du Beke stars in a new DVD featuring the best moments from the long-running show: Strictly Come Dancing – Anton’s Truly Madly Strictly.

It includes the dancer’s favourite moments from the series’ 15-year history, and will be released on November 25.