Amy Willerton and fiance reveal baby news

Amy Willerton has announced that she is expecting her first child with fiance Daniel Day.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here star said she fell pregnant shortly after the pair got engaged.

She described the news as the best engagement present they could have wished for.

Willerton spoke to Hello magazine about the pair’s plans for the future.

She said: “The baby was conceived not long after we got engaged in March.

“It’s definitely the most wonderful engagement present we could ever wish for.”

The pair may now postpone their wedding until after the arrival of their child, saying they “want to get it right”.

She added: “Our wedding is about telling our friends and family that we want to be together forever and what counts is that our little baby will be with us. That’s really special.”

The full interview is available in Hello magazine, out now.