Ralf Little speaks out on Death In Paradise role

Ralf Little said it took him less than a second to accept being the new DI on Death In Paradise.

He will replace Ardal O’Hanlon in the lead role on the tropical detective series.

Little will play DI Neville Parker, who is sent to the fictional Saint Marie to investigate a suspicious death.

Ardal O’Hanlon as detective Jack Mooney in Death In Paradise (Denis Guyenon/BBC)

In a post on Twitter, the BBC had previously teased the identity of the incoming star.

The actor, known for roles in The Royle Family and Two Pints Of Lager And Packet Of Crisps, said it took no thought at all to accept the new part.

He said: “It took less than 0.005 seconds to say yes to playing the new DI. How could I not?

“Ardal has been wonderful in the last few series and to follow in his footsteps in a place as idyllic as Guadeloupe was a great honour and a dream come true.

“It is a joy to play Neville and I can’t wait for viewers to see him in Paradise this series.”

The actor joins series regulars Don Warrington, Tobi Bakare, Shyko Amos, Aude Legastelois and Elizabeth Bourgine on set in Guadeloupe.

Tommy Bulfin, commissioning editor for BBC Drama, said: “I am so pleased to welcome Ralf Little to the island, who we know will be brilliant in the role of DI Parker.

“Death In Paradise brings escapism and joy to BBC One and I can’t wait for viewers to see what’s in store in the new year.”

O’Hanlon will be vacating the role of the DI, but viewers have been urged to watch to find out exactly how.

Death In Paradise airs on BBC One from January 2020.