Karim Zeroual ‘off the chart’ on Strictly

Judges believe Karim Zeroual is “off the chart” on Strictly Come Dancing.

Performing a salsa with Amy Dowden, the CBBC presenter earned a standing ovation.

A Salsa to Who Let The Dogs Out may sound barking mad, but it's actually a pawfect match! Grrreat routine @kayzer_1 and @dowden_amy ?? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/eokcZxdX6S — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 19, 2019

The pair were awarded a score of 36 with Motsi Mabuse giving the dance a 10.

With handstands thrown into the energetic performance, judges believes Zeroual will be hard to beat.

Mabuse said: “You take this competition to a whole different level.”

Shirley Ballas added: “You just set the bar even higher, this is like off the chart. You’re just a delight to watch in every way.”

Craig Revel Horwood, who remained firmly seated during the standing ovation, nevertheless said he “loved” the dance.