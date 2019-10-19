Menu

Karim Zeroual ‘off the chart’ on Strictly

Published: 2019-10-19

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Karim Zeroual and his professional dance partner Amy Dowden

Judges believe Karim Zeroual is “off the chart” on Strictly Come Dancing.

Performing a salsa with Amy Dowden, the CBBC presenter earned a standing ovation.

The pair were awarded a score of 36 with Motsi Mabuse giving the dance a 10.

With handstands thrown into the energetic performance, judges believes Zeroual will be hard to beat.

Mabuse said: “You take this competition to a whole different level.”

Shirley Ballas added: “You just set the bar even higher, this is like off the chart. You’re just a delight to watch in every way.”

Craig Revel Horwood, who remained firmly seated during the standing ovation, nevertheless said he “loved” the dance.

