Karim Zeroual ‘off the chart’ on Strictly
The CBBC presenter earned high praise.
Judges believe Karim Zeroual is “off the chart” on Strictly Come Dancing.
Performing a salsa with Amy Dowden, the CBBC presenter earned a standing ovation.
The pair were awarded a score of 36 with Motsi Mabuse giving the dance a 10.
With handstands thrown into the energetic performance, judges believes Zeroual will be hard to beat.
Mabuse said: “You take this competition to a whole different level.”
Shirley Ballas added: “You just set the bar even higher, this is like off the chart. You’re just a delight to watch in every way.”
Craig Revel Horwood, who remained firmly seated during the standing ovation, nevertheless said he “loved” the dance.
