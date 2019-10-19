In pictures: Celebrations after emotional finale of The Circle

Champagne was flowing as contestants let their hair down following the finale of The Circle.

The players and their loved ones toasted the end of the series after an emotional live show on Channel 4.

Viewer’s Champion Tim Wilson with his partner following the live final of the second series of Channel 4’s The Circle (Peter Powell/PA)

Paddy Smyth won the The Circle and received £70,000 after finalists chose him in the last set of ratings, while Tim Wilson took home the viewers’ champion prize of £30,000 following a public vote.

Woody Cook’s famous mother, Zoe Ball, was on hand to join the celebrations following the end of the show.

Finalist Woody Cook with his mother, Zoe Ball (Peter Powell/PA)

Tim was spotted sharing champagne with his partner, while Paddy was joined by his mother and sister.

The only catfish who made it to the final, James Doran, was met by his girlfriend and mother outside the apartment block in Salford.

Finalist James Doran with his mother and girlfriend after the final (Peter Powell/PA)

Georgina Elliott was also joined by members of her family, as pictures captured joyful celebrations at the end of the second series.

Paddy, who opened up about his cerebral palsy, gave an emotional interview with host Emma Willis at the close of the show, saying: “What I realised was that people love me for who I am, and I’ve never really believed that.”

Winner Paddy Smyth celebrates with his mother and sister (Peter Powell/PA)

He added: “I’m in complete shock. didn’t think I’d even get here.”

Five contestants remained for the last show in the series, and the finale saw Woody finally reveal his famous parentage of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook, aka Fatboy Slim, while the facade of Sammie was exposed as James.

Finalist Georgina Elliott (centre) with members of her family (Peter Powell/PA)

The final five met face-to-face for a positive dinner party, with no recriminations about catfishing.

Despite James’ deception, professor Tim said of him: “My god what a lovely man he is. Who’s not going to love James?”

(left to right) Beth Dunlavey, Emelle Smith, Katie Roe Carr, Jack Quirk, Ella May, winner Paddy Smyth, Brooke Derosiers, Georgina Elliott, Viewer’s Champion Tim Wilson, Busayo Twins (hidden), James Doran, Woody Cook, Jan Jones and Sy Jennings celebrating after the final of the second series of Channel 4’s The Circle in Salford, Manchester (Peter Powell/PA)

He was however “so disappointed” with the circle of trust, which guided Paddy, James and Georgina to the final.

Tim was named the viewers’ champion, and in the final ratings it was Paddy first, followed by Georgina.

Woody Cook welcomes the press into his apartment ahead of the live final (Peter Powell/PA)

Tim and Sammie were in joint third place. Woody came fifth.

Despite her son coming last, mother Zoe Ball gushed on the Channel 4 live show: “We’re so proud of you mate. You smashed it. And he is that positive boy. Really proud of you baby.”

Catfish James Doran, 26, from Liverpool, who played as single mother ‘Sammie’, in his apartment at The Circle in Salford (Peter Powell/PA)

Georgina broke down in tears as she was praised for raising awareness about Crohn’s disease.

Woody was pleased that during a series which saw him having to flirt with Richard Madeley, he was liked for the person he was, and not for his famous parents.