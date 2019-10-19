David Attenborough: Greta Thunberg’s rise due to passion and concern for future

Sir David Attenborough has attributed environmental activist Greta Thunberg’s prominence to her “passion, insight and concern about the future”.

The veteran presenter, who is set to host a new show exploring the Earth’s continents, described the 16-year-old Swedish activist as a “political person” rather than a broadcaster.

Sir David Attenborough will front new show Seven Worlds, One Planet (Alex Board)

Thunberg recently attended the UN climate summit in New York, travelling by racing yacht and avoiding planes as well as cruise ships, and made an impassioned speech about action on climate change.

“Greta Thunberg is there because of her passion, her insight and her concern about the future,” Sir David, 93, said.

“She’s a political person, she’s not a broadcasting person.

“And making programmes like this, I’ve been doing it for a long time, and I’m sure a hell of a lot of young people are saying, ‘For God’s sake, why doesn’t he move over? Give another person a chance’, but anyway there I am.”

Advertising

Sir David will front Seven Worlds, One Planet in the new BBC One show and said his documentaries seek to present the facts on climate change.

“We present, as the series does, the facts.

“Of course they have an emotional impact because reality has an emotional impact, and we do our best to be honest and as truthful and as eloquent as the subject deserves. That’s our job.”

Seven Worlds, One Planet airs on BBC One, Sunday October 27.