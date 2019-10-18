Stormi dances to remix of Kylie Jenner’s viral Rise And Shine song

Kylie Jenner has shared an adorable video of daughter Stormi dancing to a remix of her viral Rise And Shine song.

A clip of the cosmetics entrepreneur showing off her singing skills while waking the 20-month-old up sparked a wave of internet memes, with Ariana Grande jokingly asking Jenner if she could use it on her next track.

i can’t stop watching this i’m dying pic.twitter.com/J916bNRMIa — ˚✧benjamjn (@kylie_gender) October 14, 2019

Jenner, 22, posted a video to social media showing Stormi holding a phone playing a remixed version of the song while dancing along.

A beaming Stormi, Jenner’s only child with the rapper Travis Scott, is seen bouncing up and down while her mother asks: “Yes! Do you like it?”

Stormi, looking down at the phone, replies: “Daddy sings!”. “No, baby, that’s mommy!”Jenner tells her. “Mommy’s singing!”

Stormi then asks for “daddy singing”, leaving Jenner to respond:“Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?”

“Daddy sing, daddy sing!” Stormi excitedly says, jumping up and down.

Jenner captioned the post: “Daddy’s girl.” Scott, 28, commented with a love heart eyes emoji and wrote: “Wild.”

NOT ARIANA DOING THE KYLIE SINGING SHSKSDHKDJDJD pic.twitter.com/ozTCyQ26XZ — isabella (@vminsrem) October 16, 2019

Jenner’s Rise And Shine ditty went viral after she posted a video tour of her offices at the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters.

In it, she wakes up Stormi by singing rise and shine.

Fans quickly picked up on the jingle, with celebrities including Grande and Miley Cyrus joining in the fun.