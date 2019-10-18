Scarlett Johansson recalls Colin Jost’s marriage proposal

Scarlett Johansson has recalled fiance Colin Jost’s marriage proposal and says the comedian “killed it”.

Avengers star Johansson said “yes” to Saturday Night Live comic Jost in May after two years of dating.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Johansson compared the proposal to a “James Bond situation”.

Asked if Jost had proposed in a romantic way, the 34-year-old said: “He did, he killed it. It was a very James Bond situation. It was surprising.”

Referencing Jost’s hosting of SNL’s weekend update segment, she added: “He’s got a lot behind that news desk he’s hiding.”

Johansson, who is currently starring in satirical black comedy Jojo Rabbit, said the couple had discussed marriage but she was still surprised when Jost got down on one knee.

The Black Widow star decided against revealing exactly how Jost popped the question, but said: “It was very personal. It was a very special moment and I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely, special thing.”

She added: “He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised, even if you imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still, it’s a beautiful moment.”

When asked by DeGeneres when the wedding would be, Johansson quipped: “I have to clear my schedule first.”

Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and journalist Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017.

Johansson and Dauriac have a five-year-old daughter, Rose.