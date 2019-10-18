Rachel Johnson reminds people being PM’s sister is not her day job

Rachel Johnson has made clear being the Prime Minister’s sister is not her day job.

The journalist and broadcaster has objected to being introduced as the sibling to Boris Johnson.

Rachel Johnson on Have I Got News For You (Ellis O’Brien/Hat Trick Productions)

She spoke on Have I Got News For You to make clear she was about more than just her family ties.

Johnson said on the BBC show: “I like the way you introduce me as Boris Johnson’s sister as if that is actually my day job.”

She joked with panellists that being the Prime Minister’s sister meant a “world of pain”.

Johnson jokingly objected to the introduction by Victoria Coren Mitchell, who told her to remember when the Prime Minister was a panellist on the show.

Ian Hislop joked about Jonhson’s presence: “We were very excited when they said there’s a blonde woman on tonight who knows Boris intimately.

“But it could’ve been anyone really.”

Have I Got News For You continues on BBC One at 9pm tonight.