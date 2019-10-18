Priyanka Chopra has news about Frozen 2

Priyanka Chopra has joined Frozen 2.

The Bollywood actress, 37, is lending her voice to Elsa in the Hindi version of the Disney film.

Her cousin Parineeti Chopra, 30, has also been recruited and will voice Elsa’s sister Anna.

Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram: “Mimi and Tisha are now Elsa and Anna! The #ChopraSisters are finally coming together for Disney’s Frozen 2.”

“Can’t wait for you guys to see us… I mean hear us bring these amazing, strong characters to life in Hindi.”

Chopra, a friend of the Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas last year.

Frozen 2, voiced by Kristen Bell as Anna and Idina Menzel as Elsa in the UK and US, is released on November 22.