Elbow continue chart-topping streak with new album

Elbow have scored their third number one album in a row with their new record Giants Of All Sizes.

The Manchester band outperformed its closest competition – Ed Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project – by more than double over the past week to take the top spot, the Official Charts Company said.

The chart-topping success of Giants Of All Sizes follows in the footsteps of Elbow’s 2014 album The Take Off And Landing Of Everything and their 2017 release Little Fictions.

Elbow with their number one prize (Peter Neill/OfficialCharts.com)

“We’re over the moon,” frontman Guy Garvey told OfficialCharts.com.

“It never stops being amazing having a number one. I’ll be singing Lucky Number One all day’.”

In addition to their three number one albums, the One Day Like This hit-makers have also previously scored three top 10s and two top 20 records.

Sheeran is currently at number two with his collaborations album, ahead of Lewis Capaldi’s debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent at number three.

Rapper Post Malone is in fourth place with Hollywood’s Bleeding and D-Block Europe closes the top five with PTSD.

Over on the singles chart, Harry Styles failed to make it to number one with his new single Lights Up, his first new release in two years.

The track debuted at number three behind Australian singer-songwriter Tones and I’s Dance Monkey – which has scored a third week at number one – and Regard’s Ride It is at number two.

The top five is completed by Post Malone’s Circle at number four and Travis Scott’s Highest In The Room at number five.