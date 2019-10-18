EastEnders star Zack Morris: I was called N-word

EastEnders star Zack Morris has said racism is destroying a generation after he was the target of racial slurs.

The TV star said he was verbally abused while walking to his car, and branded an “Uncle Tom”.

Morris, who plays Keegan Baker in the BBC soap, said he was called the N-word.

Morris took to Twitter (@_Zack_Morris)

The actor has called for an end to the racist mentality.

He took to twitter to vent his anger, stating: “To those who think racism is a thing of the past. Last night I walking through a car park to my car and was getting abuse from this random guy calling me a “N****” and “Uncle Tom” repeatedly.

“This is the sort of mentality that is still destroying our generation and it MUST STOP.”

One fan showed support saying: “That’s nasty, it’s simply jealousy and childish , you are who you are man BIGGG love to ya bro.”

Another posted: “Disrespectful, I don’t get why people are racist and they think it makes them the big man, but it doesn’t and people shouldn’t get judged by the colour of there skin.”

Morris had recently called for an end to knife crime at the 2019 British Soap Awards.