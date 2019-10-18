Debbie Harry reveals plans for second memoir full of more ‘goodies’

Blondie singer Debbie Harry has revealed she plans to write a second memoir – and that she has saved back “some of the goodies for the next onslaught”.

The 74-year-old, who is also a model and actress, has just released her first memoir titled Face It in which she reflects on a career-spanning six decades in music.

The book details her rise to fame and the often-fraught history of new wave band Blondie.

Debbie Harry performs with Blondie at the British Summer Time festival (Jonathan Brady/PA)

But speaking before a book signing at Waterstones Piccadilly in London, Harry told the PA news agency that she had intentionally left details out of the book.

She said: “I plan on doing another one. I felt like I should save some of the goodies for the next onslaught.

“It’s hard to tell everything. I have had a long career. This one is more broad sweeps over an arc of time.

“If I do the next one it would be more specific to the music business and my travels. This one has a lot to do with coming up and leading into (my career).”

Advertising

Ray Davies presents Debbie Harry with a gong during the AIM Independent Music Awards this year (Ian West/PA)

Asked whether it would take another five years to write her second memoir, she said: “I don’t know. I haven’t got a plan for it really – but ideally.

“I shouldn’t really be talking about it at all.”

The first book has been written in collaboration with journalist and author Sylvie Simmons and also includes original essays by Harry.

Advertising

The singer also said she recently received an “astounding” gift from a fan in the post, in the form of a set of dolls of each member of Blondie.

Punk singer Iggy Pop features in the book (David Jensen/PA)

“Fans don’t usually send me things in the post. Usually they give me things at shows,” she said.

“Nothing totally crazy, just handmade things a lot of them, or T-shirts, or something like that.

“Some of the things they make are pretty astounding. One of the things that I got recently was dolls of every member of the band. They were in such great detail and really sweet.”

She also addressed rumours the band might play Glastonbury Festival’s 50th anniversary edition next year, after their storming comeback set in 2014.

She said: “I wouldn’t mind. I would love it actually. We will see. Nothing has been brought up yet.”

In Face It, Harry tells stories of playing alongside artists such as The Ramones, Television, Talking Heads, Iggy Pop and David Bowie, as well as shedding light on her collaborations with artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat and Andy Warhol, and numerous film appearances.

Face It by Debbie Harry is available now.